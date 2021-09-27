Relatives of farmer stage road blockade

ARIYALUR

27 September 2021 20:00 IST

Friends and relatives of the 62-year-old farmer of Edayar Enthal, who died in a hospital where he was admitted after attempting to end his life, staged a road blockade on Silar-Udayarpalayam on Sunday. They demanded action against a financier they held responsible for his death. On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators who dispersed later.

According to sources, Subramanian, the deceased, had helped his friend Senthil of Udayarpalayam secure a loan of ₹20,000 from Natarajan of Melakudiyiruppu about a year ago. But Senthil reportedly failed to repay the loan. Moreover, he went missing and could not be traced for the past few weeks. Following this, Natarajan had reportedly asked Subramanian to repay the loan. As pressure mounted, he attempted to end his life a week ago. He was subsequently admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Post Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and then to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Advertising

Advertising

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.