Readers Mail

02 August 2020 20:57 IST

Traffic congestion

Traffic congestion at MGR Circle near the District Court complex has become a persistent problem, warranting steps on a war-footing to rein in irresponsible motorists. The traffic signals that would ameliorate the congestion and prevent accidents are not functional

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Widen arterial road

The approach road to the road over bridge (ROB) near the LA Cinema Maris Theatre complex on Salai Road, Tiruchi, had suffered extensive damage during the recent unseasonal heavy rain. The old road and the ROB have become too narrow to meet the present day heavy vehicular traffic. The stretch from Salai Road traffic signal up to the Main Guard Gate junction must be widened.

C.S. Ananthakrishnan

Srirangam

Stick to SOP

Firemen ought to stick to Standard Operating Procedure while undertaking rescue missions. The death caused by poisonous gas to a fireman involved in rescuing labourers trapped in a open well at Selliampalayam village in Perambalur district could have been avoided had he taken the safety measure of wearing an oxygen mask with an attached cylinder.

Thirumeni.J

Cantonment

Reduce stamp duty charges

Real estate market is in need of a fillip by way of decrease in stamp duty and registration charges.

The govt. has to take a favourable decision suiting the realty sector to improve cash flow in the current situation.

G. Srinivas

Tiruvanaikoil

Prevent wastage

Though it is common knowledge that agriculture and related activities like sericulture, horticulture and pisciculture sustain the economy to a major extent, no effective measures are visible for preventing wastages, much to the chagrin of the farming community. Processing of food produce is vital for extricating rural masses from poverty. Promoting the concept of consuming de-hydrated vegetables will be a game changer.

V. Srinivasan

Thiruppanandal

Education is not all about memorising

Students should be initiated into learning with an approach that would infuse creative thinking.

A healthy competition between deemed-to-be and State universities with focus on life skills and character formation will go a long way in remedying the situation and preparing students for bright careers.

The syllabi needs to be upgraded at par with the content in elite univerisities and the spirit of competition must be fostered to promote innovations and research.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram