Tiruchirapalli29 October 2021 19:27 IST
Ration shops to function from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Updated: 29 October 2021 19:27 IST
PUDUKOTTAI
All fair price shops in the district would supply essential commodities to all ration card holders from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 1, 2 and 3 in view of the upcoming Deepavali festival that falls on November 4. Collector Kavitha Ramu in a press release issued here on Friday said this arrangement had been made for the benefit of the cardholders wanting to buy essential commodities ahead of the festival.
