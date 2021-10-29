Ration shops to function from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

29 October 2021 19:27 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

All fair price shops in the district would supply essential commodities to all ration card holders from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 1, 2 and 3 in view of the upcoming Deepavali festival that falls on November 4. Collector Kavitha Ramu in a press release issued here on Friday said this arrangement had been made for the benefit of the cardholders wanting to buy essential commodities ahead of the festival.

