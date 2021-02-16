Rape victim ends life

TIRUCHI

16 February 2021 22:07 IST

A 20-year-old woman who had set herself afire after being allegedly raped by a man a few days ago succumbed to burn injuries on Monday. The crime took place at the house of the woman in Vaiyampatti police station limits on February 12 when the woman was alone.

The accused, M. Arun Pandi, 27, who was married and working as a mason was arrested by the police on February 14, acting on a complaint from the woman. Police sources said the woman succumbed to burns at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Monday.

The Vaiyampatti police have registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape) read with section 4 (B) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.