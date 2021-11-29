Rainwater stagnates in Ponmalai subway

TIRUCHI

29 November 2021 19:49 IST

The Ponmalai railway subway, which was constructed in place of a manned level-crossing between Ponmalai and Tiruverumbur railway stations. has been inundated with rainwater.

The subway has developed defects inckuding water seepage through the walls.

According to official sources,16 pre-cast concrete boxes have been used in the subway construction coming up to a length of 25 metres and covering all three railway tracks at a cost of ₹5.13 crore. Following rain in the city since Thursday night, water has begun to seep in through the gaps between the boxes and also through the sloping paths on either side.

Officials have cordoned off both entrances to the subway.

Railway employees, residents of Ambikapuram and Ariyamangalam depend on the subway to reach Ponmalai railway station. “As most trains do not stop at Manjattidal railway station, they take the subway to go to Ponmalai. Now, they are forced to take the long route via Ariyamangalam,” a user said.

Speaking to The Hindu, K. C. Neelamegam, State advisor of Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, says that apart from workers, people depend on the subway to reach the school and hospital meant for railway employees in Ponmalai.

“Even the general public take this route to reach Pudukottai Road. In case of emergencies, especially during the monsoon, it will be an added hardship to take the longer route," he adds.