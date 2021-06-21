PWD to build new Collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai district

21 June 2021 20:28 IST

In a few months, the Public Works Department will begin constructing a collectorate building at the newly formed Mayiladuthurai district. The department has recently floated a tender for the ₹ 114-crore project.

Officials of the PWD noted that a 21-acre site has been identified for the new collectorate building at Mayiladuthurai. This would house offices of all government departments, including revenue, education and PWD, in the same premises.

Work is in progress to construct collectorate buildings at four other districts - Tirupathur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tenkasi. Most of the government departments in these districts are functioning in temporary premises and would be shifted to new buildings by April or May next year.

Each of these projects have been taken up at a cost ranging between ₹ 110 crore-₹120 crore each. Of the four projects, the ones at Chengalpet and Ranipet may be completed faster.

Nearly 50% of the work to build the four-storeyed collectorate in Chengalpattu district has been completed so far. Spread over a space of 2.91 lakh sq.ft, the upcoming building at Venbakkam would accommodate government offices, including Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and District Employment Office.

However, the fifth project in Kallakurichi district has been temporarily halted owing to a court case. It may be recalled that the project to build the new collectorate at Veeracholapuram, Kallakurichi district was started in October last year after land belonging to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department was allotted.

Meanwhile, there is also a delay in finalising this fiscal’s schedule of rates, which is essential to prepare cost estimates particularly for government projects. Officials noted that the department was analysing market rates of construction materials. The cost of construction materials like cement, steel and M-sand have soared to a new high recently.

The schedule of rates is normally revised by a minimum of 10% every year. Various factors are being analysed for fixing the schedule of rates. “We plan to release the new schedule of rates by the month-end. The new rates will be applied for the upcoming projects,” said an official.