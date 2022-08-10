Temple Executive Officer suspended

August 10, 2022 21:12 IST

Days after the temple car of the Arulmigu Brahadambal shrine at Tirugokarnam in Pudukottai Town toppled injuring nine devotees, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Wednesday placed under suspension Executive Officer Grade- I of Pudukottai Temples S. Ramamoorthy.

Official sources said the order placing Mr. Ramamoorthy under suspension was issued by the Commissioner, HR & CE Department J. Kumaragurubaran. Mr. Ramamoorthy was placed under suspension “for negligence in his duties” during the temple car festival of the Arulmigu Brahadambal shrine that was celebrated in connection with the Aadipuram festival. An elderly woman succumbed to injuries a few days ago.