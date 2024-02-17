Pudukottai man undergoes renal transplantation at government hospital in Tiruchi

February 17, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A kidney harvested from a brain-dead man in Madurai helped surgeons at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) to save the life of a chronically ill patient with renal disease in Tiruchi on Friday.

According to a press statement on Saturday, the kidney transplantation was the 22nd such procedure conducted at the hospital.

The recipient of the organ was a 42-year-old man from Pudukottai district, who had been undergoing dialysis at the hospital for the past two years, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he was unable to find donor from close relatives, the patient had registered with the Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) and put on waiting list.

On February 15, when notified by the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, a team from MGMGH received and transported a kidney harvested from a 37-year-old man, as per TRANSTAN norms to Tiruchi.

The transplantation surgery done by the MGMGH medical team was successful, and the patient was recovering well from the operation, said the note.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.