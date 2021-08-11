Makkal Adhikaram to stage protest

TIRUCHI

11 August 2021 19:23 IST

Makkal Adhikaram will lay siege at the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Independence Day to demand repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, National Investigation Agency Act.

Its representatives told reporters here on Wednesday that the plan was to draw attention of the citizens to the ‘fascist’ policies of central government. ‘The government is working for big corporates and ignoring the needs of the people. The anti-democratic acts are condemnable,’ said C. Raju, state coordinator.

He said that the UAPA, NIA were archaic, draconian laws that need to be condemned. The organization demanded the release of the people arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case. ‘Following the expose on the spyware Pegasus, we have seen that the evidence is all false. We demand that they be released immediately,’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘We must ask those who are celebrating this Independence Day the reason for their celebration. Many journalists have been arrested in the last year alone. We demand justice first, then we can celebrate,’ he said.

Farmers have been protesting the three farm laws. ‘They have been protesting for months but there has been no solution to their demands. We are protesting to support their cause too,’ he said.