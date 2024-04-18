Proposal for sewage treatment plants on Uyyakondan bank remains on paper

April 18, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s plan to establish sewage treatment plants (STPs) on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi to treat the sewage water discharged from commercial and residential buildings is yet to take off.

The Uyyakondan canal, a distributary of the Cauvery, which irrigates agricultural lands in Tiruchi and parts of Thanjavur districts, has been subjected to heavy urban pollution over the past few decades. The inordinate delay in setting up the treatment plant has caused much resentment among the residents.

The plan to set up STPs on the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal was mooted in 2019 by the district administration after identifying the highly polluted spots. The authorities urged the Corporation to establish treatment plants at suitable places to scientifically remove contaminants and pollutants from wastewater before it is discharged into the canal.

In order to install the STPs for treating wastewater before it enters Uyyakondan, the civic body proposed a plan to set up the facility near Alwarthope and sought financial support from private companies. However, the project was shelved due to a delay in acquiring funds.

Initially, the official proposed to set up STPs at more than five locations on the banks of the canal to rehabilitate the flow of water. Now, with the establishment of an underground drainage (UGD) system, the Corporation expects to curb the pollution. “We are expediting measures to ensure UGD connections to all buildings by June, and they can use the system for water discharge,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body recently surveyed to identify buildings that continue to discharge water into the canal, and notices were served to the owners to stop the practice.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has planned to renovate the 15-km-long city stretch of the canal at an estimate of ₹172 crore. The Detailed Project Report has been submitted and is awaiting approval. The officials have plans to revive the STP project after the renovation of the canal.

