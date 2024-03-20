Promoter of HR consultancy firm is AIADMK’s candidate for Nagapattinam

March 20, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The AIADMK candidate for Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency is a rather unusual pick by the party.

G. Surjith Shankar, 47, promoter of a national-level human resource consultancy organisation, hails from Thalainayar and his association with the AIADMK’s Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai has helped him to secure a seat for the upcoming elections.

Mr. Surjith did his Masters in Madras School Of Social Work and holds a Ph.D degree from Madras University. He has been the driving force behind TMangoes, a consulting firm in India and Singapore and ZEN HR Consulting in India. His wife S. Suganthi is the Proprietrix of Tmangoes, Business.

Sources from the AIADMK party said he had created employment opportunities for youth and played an active role in tsunami and cyclone Gaja relief operations in Nagapattinam district

