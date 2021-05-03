Tiruchirapalli

Portion of ‘Kodungai’ in temple gopuram falls

One of the tiers of the Damodara Krishna Gopuram in Srirangam that was found broken on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M
Tiruchi 03 May 2021 19:54 IST
Updated: 03 May 2021 19:54 IST

A small portion of ‘Kodungai’ (sun shade) from one of the tiers of the Damodara Krishna Gopuram at Keezha Vaasal in Srirangam was found broken and the debris had fallen to the ground on Monday morning.

The HR & CE Department officials said the broken portion would be replaced soon in consultation with the ‘sthapathi’. The Damodara Krishna Gopuram is situated on the eastern side of the Vellai Gopuram of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

