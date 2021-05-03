Portion of ‘Kodungai’ in temple gopuram falls

Tiruchi

03 May 2021 19:54 IST

A small portion of ‘Kodungai’ (sun shade) from one of the tiers of the Damodara Krishna Gopuram at Keezha Vaasal in Srirangam was found broken and the debris had fallen to the ground on Monday morning.

The HR & CE Department officials said the broken portion would be replaced soon in consultation with the ‘sthapathi’. The Damodara Krishna Gopuram is situated on the eastern side of the Vellai Gopuram of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

