Poorly covered trenches pose hardship to residents

This truck got stuck in a poorly covered trench at SBI Officers’ Colony, Cantonment, Tiruchi, a few days back.

Tiruchi

25 July 2020 21:05 IST

The callous work of underground drainage at State Bank of India Officers’ Colony in Cantonment poses grave danger to pedestrians and vehicle users yet again.

The Tiruchi Corporation dug up deep trenches in the middle of the roads to lay pipelines to provide UGD connections to the left-out and newly developed areas in the SBI Officers’ Colony a few weeks ago. Besides a couple of earth movers, at least 20 workers were involved in the work. They worked for four days at a stretch to lay the pipes. As and when the pipes were laid, they closed the trenches with the soil dug up for the work. Noticing the improper closure of the trenches, the residents complained to the site supervisor and Corporation officials, urging them to close the pits properly to ensure free flow of vehicles.

The poor quality of work also claimed a worker at the site. A 30-year-old casual worker was killed on the spot after a heap of soil and gravel caved in on him when he was working inside a 10-feet-deep pit to lay the pipes. Those who were witnessed to the accident felt that he could have been saved, had safety standards were in place. They also complained about the callous work to City Engineer and senior Corporation officials when they carried out a field investigation on the circumstances that led to the death. The residents also urged the officials to ensure proper closure of trenches. But the workers left the site without filling up the trenches properly. It left the mud road with uneven surface and deep potholes, thereby causing inconvenience to the road users.

The few spells of rain have left the road slushy. Moreover, a big crater has come up on the middle of the road and a truck was stuck on the poorly-closed trench.