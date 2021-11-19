PMK seeks arrest of Surya

TIRUCHI

19 November 2021 21:12 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi State deputy general secretary M. Prince on Friday petitioned the Tiruchi Rural Police seeking action as per law against actor Surya, his wife Jothika and Gnanavel - the director of Jai Bhim film, claiming that scenes in the movie ‘denigrated’ the identity of Vanniyar community and their leader J. Guru.

In the petition, Mr. Prince appealed to the police to arrest the three as the film was shot in such a manner that could create caste clashes. Mr. Prince said he felt mentally agonised after watching the movie. A calendar containing ‘agni kalasam,’ the identity of Vanniyar community, was deliberately used in the film, he said.

Separate complaints were preferred by PMK members in Andimadam, T. Palur, Kairalabad, Tirumanur and Keelapalur police stations in Ariyalur district, said police sources.