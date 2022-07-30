Tiruchirapalli

PM highlights achievements in power sector

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR: July 30, 2022 18:12 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the people through Bijili Mahotsav events organised by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Limited (Tangedco) at Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

The event was organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence. The Ministry of Power, in association with Tangedco, used this platform to enlighten the public about the achievements in the power sector.

Addressing the gathering through the virtual mode, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements such as increase in power generation capacity, augmentation of power transmission network, achievements in household power connection etc.

The Biliji Mahotsav, held with the slogan of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ ( Olimighu Bharatham Olimayamana Ethirkalam Minsakthi 2047), was attended by Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan and Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan at Tiruvarur.

In Thanjavur, the event was attended by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, according official sources.

