Plea for minor bridge surfaces again

THANJAVUR

13 September 2021 18:36 IST

The death of a 50-year-old man at Veeriyankottai hamlet near Peravurani has again brought the long-pending demand for a minor bridge across an irrigation channel to the fore.

A separate burial ground exists for the Adi Dravidar community on Peravurani-Mudachikadu Road. The relatives of the deceased carry the body from the Adi Dravidar dwelling area at Veeriyankottai to the burial ground by crossing the irrigation channel to avoid a circuitous route to the burial ground.

Advertising

Advertising

Carrying the dead body, accompanied by beating of drums and other customary practices, becomes difficult during the cultivation season as the water flow in the channel always remains high throughout the season.

On Monday, the body of Mahalingam, 50, of Adi Dravidar Street, Veeriyankottai, was carried in hip-deep water by his relatives and friends to reach the Mudachikadu Road burial ground, sources said.