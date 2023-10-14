ADVERTISEMENT

Play on Kanchi seer’s life coming to Tiruchi

October 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A troupe of 100 artistes, 50 from Chennai and 50 from Tiruchi, will be collaborating for Deivathul Deivam, a Tamil drama based on the life of Kanchi Maha Periyava Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal.

Produced by Chennai-based SS International Live Company, Deivathul Deivam will be staged on October 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at Kalai Arangam near the Central Bus Stand under the auspices of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and City Union Bank.

The play, written and directed by Elango Kumanan, will depict scenes from the life of the Kanchi seer from 1907 and 1994, and will have three different artistes portraying him on stage.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam’s resident exponent Mandolin U. Rajesh has composed the background music and three songs for Deivathul Deivam. Art director Thotta Tharani has created the set backgrounds.

Admission is free. Audience passes will be available from October 18 at City Union Bank’s branches in Srirangam, Tiruchi Main, Cantonment and Thillai Nagar.

