‘Petrol price will cross ₹150 a litre’

THANJAVUR

28 October 2021 21:31 IST

Former Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar has predicted that the retail price of petrol will cross ₹150 per litre before the next general election.

Talking to reporters at Thathuvancheri near Kumbakonam on Thursday, Mr. Aiyar said the fuel prices remained low when he was minister. They skyrocketed after the BJP came to power at the Centre and consumers shelled out ₹110 for a litre of petrol and more than ₹100 for diesel.

Stating that retail prices of petroleum products, including LPG, remained high despite the low price of crude oil at the international level, he blamed the BJP government for the current situation. He predicted that the retail price of petrol and diesel might cross ₹150 per litre before the next general election.

Earlier, he laid the foundation e for construction of a memorial for freedom fighter and former MLA R. Ramamirtha Thondaiman at Thathuvancheri. Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA Govi. Chezhian and Kumbakonam MLA G. Anbalagan were among those present.