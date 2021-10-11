Personal contact programme for diploma course inaugurated

TIRUCHI

The personal contact programme for Diploma in Agricultural Inputs offered by the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University got under way at Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute here on Saturday.

N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, officially inaugurated the programme through virtual mode from TNAU, Coimbatore. P. Masilamani, Dean of Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, inaugurated the programme locally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar stressed the need for proper diagnosis of the causes of crop diseases — whether it was due to pest attack or any other factors — and recommend appropriate dose of pesticides.

Mr. Masilamani, in his inaugural address, pointed out that agricultural inputs traders played a major role in increasing farmer’s income as they directly advised farmers on use of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

He requested the future agricultural inputs traders to recommend the correct dosage in order to save the ecological system.

Thirty students from six districts attended the programme, and A. Kalyanasundaram, Professor of Entomology, conducted the first session.

M. Ananthan, Director, Open and Distance Learning, TNAU, also spoke.