Overgrown thickets hinder morning walk

Walkers using the track around the Anna Stadium in Tiruchi are worried over bushes along the path.

27 October 2021 20:44 IST

photo: M. Moorthy

TIRUCHI: Walkers taking the path laid around the Anna Stadium for routine exercise complain that the plants and bushes growing around it obstruct their path. With the recent rains, insects and reptiles too could be breeding within the thickets, they apprehended.

The walking track on Race Course Road encircling the Anna Stadium- the district sports complex, is a regular venue of exercise for many. Some even travel to the track from various parts of the city early in the morning for a walk. The bushes along the path, although adding to the greenery has also instilled fear.

“I live in Woraiyur and come here every day to exercise. While I walk and then exercise in the open gym, my wife continues to walk. Sometimes, on weekends, we bring our children too. However, we've been avoiding it recently as we heard rumours of snakes living in the bushes," S. Saravanan, a regular walker said.

Another walker said that the path has also experienced some wear-and-tear. The concrete blocks have developed cracks and are uneven in some parts, she said. She also requested the civic body to install some lights around the path for illumination. "Some of us come around 5 a.m. and there are no lights along the path. We need to depend on our phone torch lights," she said.

The walking track is a great facility otherwise and it is a sad state of affairs that maintenance issues are keeping walkers away from it, she added.

