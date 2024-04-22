ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers can now have a meal for ₹20 at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai railway stations

April 22, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The price for 200 ml of clean water is ₹3; Railway Board recently asked the zonal railways to start the service in view of the heavy summer rush

The Hindu Bureau

A mobile stall has been started to sell affordable meal to passengers at Tiruchi Junction. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid heavy summer rush and operation of several special trains, the railways has started sale of affordable meal at Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction and Mayiladuthurai stations in Tiruchi Division to cater to passengers travelling in unreserved coaches.

The economy meal, priced ₹20, includes 200 g of lemon rice or tamarind rice or curd rice or dal khichdi with pickle. The price for 200 ml of clean water is ₹3.

Railway Board recently asked all zones and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) to start the economy meal service. In its communication, the Railway Board advised the zonal railways and the IRCTC to ensure adequate supply of affordable meals and packaged drinking water on the platforms for passengers of unreserved coaches. Based on this communication, the economy meal service was started in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai railway junction recently, said railway sources here.

A mobile stall to sell the affordable meal has been put up at the three stations in view of the summer rush. Steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of Rail Neer drinking water bottles under the purview of Tiruchi Division.

