Palm Sunday observed amid COVID-19 protocol

Tiruchi

28 March 2021 21:09 IST

Christians across the central region gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, which signifies the first day of the Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Believers led by priests commemorated the day by taking out processions holding palm leaves in their hands.

In stark contrast to pre-Covid times when Palm Sunday would witness gatherings in thousands, the numbers were much lower as the COVID-19 safety protocol had to be complied with

In Tiruchi, all churches observed at least one mass to commemorate the event, with priests insisting that the faithful enter the church with face masks. Similar protocol was observed in Thanjavur, Pudukottai and other districts in the region. Priests too took to cautioning the faithful about the necessity for COVID-19 protocol in their homily.

The Holy Week traces Jesus’ trial at a Roman governor’s court after which he was condemned to death by crucifixion and his subsequent burial and resurrection. The Holy Week continues into Maundy Thursday and Good Friday before Easter celebrations on Sunday.