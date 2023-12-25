Over 800 kg of banned tobacco substances seized in Perambalur district

December 25, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police seized 804 kilograms of banned tobacco substances that had been smuggled into the district, in a freight vehicle, on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Two persons from Bengaluru, who were in the vehicle bearing a Karnataka registration plate, were arrested.

A police team conducting vehicle checks at the Venbavur diversion road under the V. Kalathur police station limits, stopped the Karnataka-registered freight vehicle and asked the driver and another occupant some questions. As the replies given by the duo were conflicting, this triggered the police’s suspicion, and the team checked the vehicle. Banned tobacco substances weighing about 800 kg were found packed in 26 gunny bags in the vehicle.

It came to light during inquiries that the banned substances were smuggled into Perambalur district from Bengaluru. The contraband, along with the vehicle, was confiscated. Police said arrested two were V. Pravin (21) and H. Aslam. They were later remanded in judicial custody. The value of the seized substances was put at a little over ₹8 lakh.

