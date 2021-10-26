Over 200 rowdies arrested in Tiruchi city

TIRUCHI

26 October 2021 18:22 IST

Over 200 rowdies have been arrested in the last one month in an effort to curb crimes in the city.

A police press release said the action was taken on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan.

Advertising

Advertising

The release said crimes were coming down in Tiruchi city due to stern legal action initiated against rowdies against whom history sheets had been opened. Those who were suspected of having intentions to indulge in revenge acts and those who committed crimes such as robbery and chain snatchings were also put behind bars.

Four persons involved in a series of crimes and intended to commit offences were detained under the Goondas Act in the last one month. So far, 42 people had been detained under the Goondas Act this year.