Orders granting house site pattas given to 59 marginalised persons in Pudukottai

October 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy distributed orders granting house site pattas to 59 marginalised persons at a function held at Perungudi village in Kadayakudi panchayat in Tirumayam taluk in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Regupathy said steps were being taken to construct free houses for these beneficiaries. Several schemes aimed at benefiting the poorer sections of the society were being implemented by the State government thereby making Tamil Nadu a pioneer in its implementation.

The implementation of these welfare schemes had paved the way for improving the standard of living of the poor people, Mr. Regupathy said, adding that one such scheme was to provide free house site pattas through the Revenue Department to the marginalised sections.

The Minister called upon the people to make use of various schemes and get benefitted. District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, revenue officials and local body representatives participated, an official release said.

