Oppose Mekedatu project, urge farmers

Tiruvarur

27 May 2021 18:22 IST

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu has called upon political parties to raise their voice against the proposed construction of a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu. It has also urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene a meeting of representatives of all political parties and farmers associations to discuss the issue.

Talking to the media at Mannargudi on Wednesday, Coordination Committee president P. R. Pandian pointed out that the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken up the issue suo moto based on newspaper reports about the construction activities at Mekedatu and constituted a committee to look into the alleged violation of norms in the construction of a reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karnataka State.

Welcoming the NGT’s decision, Mr. Pandian called upon the political parties in Tamil Nadu to organise demonstrations against the Mekedatu project and urged the State government to take up the matter with the Supreme Court to stall the construction of the dam.

Stating that the Coordination Committee was determined to carry on the fight against the nefarious intentions of the Cauvery delta upper riparian State, he pleaded with the Tamil Nadu government to initiate necessary steps on a war footing to safeguard the interest of farmers of delta districts in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, on Thursday, Mr. Pandian submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through the Tiruvarur District Administration urging the State government to convene a meeting of all political parties and farmers associations to initiate necessary steps to stall the Mekedatu project conceived and implemented by the Karnataka government.

He had also pointed out in the letter that the Karnataka government had convened an all party meeting to discuss the implications of the NGT’s stance on this issue.