Online application for MBA course

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, has introduced online application system for its MBA programme on Fisheries Enterprise Management programme for the academic year 2020-21.

The unique MBA programme is offered by TNJFU Business School (Fisheries), Institute of Fisheries Postgraduate Studies, TNJFU OMR Campus, Vaniyanchavadi, Chennai.

G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNJFU, launched the online application on Friday and it can be accessed on the university website www.tnjfu.ac.in, according to a press release.

The programme will focus on managing fisheries and aquaculture businesses by optimal utilisation of organisational resources with enhanced entrepreneurial skills and approach.

Candidates can submit the online application with application fee till November 10. For more details, dial 98947 35180 / 9442601908 or email: tnjfubsmbaadmission@gmail.com . The varsity has also launched on online application system for admissions to its undergraduate programmes. Applications can be filed till October 26.