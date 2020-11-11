Maternal mortality rate goes up in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

11 November 2020 20:13 IST

The maternal mortality rate in Tiruchi district had doubled over the last year so that the district administration has drawn up plans to curb the increase.

While 10 maternal deaths were recorded between April and October in 2019 to 2020, 19 deaths were reported so far in the same period in 2020-2021. The Maternal Mortality Ratio for 2019 is 49 while it is 88 in 2020.

A single reason cannot be pinpointed for the increase in mortality, said District Maternal and Child Health Officer, Usha Rani. While some mothers suffered a postpartum haemorrhage, many suffered from various co-morbid conditions including pulmonary hypertension which caused complications, she said.

Of the 19 deaths, two were due to COVID-19, the DMCHO said. ‘There were challenges in ensuring that pregnant mothers visited their nearest Primary Healthcare Centres for regular check-ups amid the pandemic. Only 20 mothers are checked per day,’ she said. While some expectant mothers were hesitant to visit hospitals during the COVID-19 lockdown, the ground level teams including Village Health Nurses failed to bring them to the PHCs.

Along with irregular blood pressure, anaemia and poor diet, the women are not maintaining their health well, said a retired staff nurse and office-bearer at Tamil Nadu Village Health Nurses Welfare Association. ‘Meanwhile, there are irregularities in distribution of kits worth ₹ 18,000 to registered pregnant women,’ she said. The department should appoint more staff nurses at all health centres to assist regular follow-up, she said.

The Collector convened a meeting with District Maternal and Child Health Officer, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dean and head of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Village Health Nurses to take stock of the situation and instructed that a seamless record of all pregnant mothers should be maintained.

The Department of Public Health, the Government Medical College Hospital, Primary Healthcare Centres and other stakeholders have been brought together in ‘tracking groups’ where weekly, daily plans are drawn up and given to expectant mothers and regularly tracked. ‘We have begun notifying private hospitals and ensure that the coordination is seamless,’ the DMCHO said.