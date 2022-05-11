Number of fatalities due to road accidents drops in Tiruchi

May 11, 2022 20:12 IST

Fatalities due to road accidents in Tiruchi city limits have dropped by 14 % in the current year due to various measures taken by the police. The number of traffic violation cases booked under the Motor Vehicle Act was 82 % more than the extent booked during the corresponding period of 2021.

The Tiruchi City Police had booked a total number of 2,63,404 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act so far in the current year. The cases booked during the corresponding period of the previous year were 1,44, 423, a police press release said.

The release further said the City Police had identified the spots where accidents occurred frequently and the reasons. Measures were taken to curtail accidents besides carrying out awareness campaigns for the general public and vehicle users. Steps would be taken continuously to curb accidents and ensure free flow of vehicular movements for the safety of the people.