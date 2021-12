08 December 2021 20:07 IST

THANJAVUR

Dhanabakiyam (90) of Aadhi Mariamman Kovil area was charred to death after her hut went up in flames on Tuesday night.

According to police, the victim was sleeping when the hut went up in flames. Neighbours could not douse the flames.

The Thanjavur Taluk police shifted the body to hospital for post mortem and registered a case.