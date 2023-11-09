ADVERTISEMENT

Noise pollution peaks ahead of Deepavali in Tiruchi’s neighbourhoods

November 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Loud music and advertising jingles are being played on loop in public places, particularly in the Central Bus Stand area; residents of Thillai Nagar say the cacophony has destroyed the ‘silence zones’

Nahla Nainar

The stipulation that a loudspeaker installed in public places cannot have a sound level of more than 10 dB above ambient noise level is violated with impunity by the commercial establishments in shopping areas of Tiruchi during the Deepavali festival season. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With shoppers thronging the commercial centres for making purchases for the Deepavali festival, the city’s streets have become crowded with pedestrians and vehicles in recent weeks. The congestion is not just on the road though — loud audio advertisements, songs and bursting firecrackers have all raised the decibel to deafening levels this year.

“The shops start playing promotional songs and advertisements loudly and continuously from sunrise, even though there are many residences nearby. Since I am on medication, I find the noise jarring on my nerves,” a senior citizen staying near the airport area told The Hindu. “Though Deepavali is an important time for commercial establishments, vendors should be considerate to the public too.”

Audio advertisements cause a cacophony in the Central Bus Stand area, adding to the din of the traffic. “It has become hard to hear oneself think in this noise. Everyone is trying to outdo the other in advertising their special festival offers, and commuters like us have to bear the brunt of this clamour,” said a passenger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is no different in Thillai Nagar, where the noise of advertisements has destroyed the “silence zones” around hospitals and schools in the vicinity.

Activists say that civic authorities can do more to ensure that noise level is limited, especially during Deepavali and local community celebrations. “People have resumed using loudspeakers through the day, even though they are not allowed in public places from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Firecrackers add to the noise and air pollution much ahead of Deepavali. Local authorities should come up with a clear guideline that can be followed by everyone,” said K.C. Neelamegam of Thaneer organisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US