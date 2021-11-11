Tiruchirapalli

Nod for Ariyalur medical college to admit 150 students

Special Correspondent Ariyalur 11 November 2021 21:45 IST
Updated: 11 November 2021 21:45 IST

The National Medical Commission has permitted the Government Medical College in Ariyalur to admit 150 students for 2021-22 academic year.

According to sources, the Commission, which had received a proposal from the State government to admit students from the current academic year itself, gave its nod after inspecting the newly-constructed medical college in Ariyalur. The Commission is said to have been satisfied with the infrastructure to admit students in the first year.

