No permission other than usual places to install Vinayaka idols, says Tiruchi Police Commissioner

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 27, 2022 19:22 IST

Police along with T.N. Commando force conduct a flag march in Tiruchi on Saturday, | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, G. Karthikeyan on Saturday said permission would not be given for installing Vinayagar idols at new places other than those permitted last year

He told The Hindu that about 130 applications had so far been received seeking permission to install Vinayaka idols at public places in different parts of the city. The process of evaluating the applications submitted by various forums and organisations was on. Permission would be given to them shortly. However, it had been decided not to give permission to install idols at places other than the usual locations.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that about 15 places in the city had been identified as vulnerable. Additional policemen would be posted at vulnerable places. An elaborate bandobast scheme had been drafted for ensuring smooth conduct of Vinayaka Chaturthi. More than 1,500 police personnel would be involved in the security arrangements. Besides, the station heads had been asked to seek the cooperation of leaders to ensure a trouble-free festival and procession.

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi, which falls on Wednesday, police on Saturday carried out a flag march in the city to instil confidence among the people.

Mr. Karthikeyan led the march that began near Prabath Theatre roundabout and proceeded along Gandhi Market, Big Bazaar Street, N.S.B. Road, Teppakulam before culminating at Anna Statue.

It was part of the security arrangements being made in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi. A similar march was also taken out in and around T.V.S. Tollgate in the evening.

