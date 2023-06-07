No new COVID-19 case in central region

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the central region on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no active cases in the region as well.
June 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI
