No change in STP site: civic body

TIRUCHI

15 March 2020 06:41 IST

Tiruchi corporation to go ahead with STP work at Keezha Kalkandarkottai

In spite of stiff opposition by a section residents, the Corporation has decided to go ahead with the proposal on setting up a sewage treatment plant at Keezha Kalkandarkottai.

The plant is to be established as part of the ₹ 344 crore-phase II underground drainage project, being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The work on construction of manholes, laying of sewage mains and other work began in July 2018. According to a rough estimate, more than 50% of the work has been completed.

However, the work on construction of the sewage treatment plant is yet to begin mainly due to the stiff opposition by a section of residents of Keezha Kalkandarkottai.

Under package-III

To expedite the project, it has been brought under package-III of the UGD project on an outlay of ₹53 crore.

The residents staged a road roko recently expressing apprehensions that the sewage will pollute groundwater and nearby agricultural lands.

However, the Corporation, while allaying fears, has begun groundwork to start the construction work of STP at the proposed site.

A reliable source told The Hindu that the STP would come up on 3.14 acres, classified as “kalam poromboke” in revenue records. The Corporation had sent a file to the Revenue Department, seeking allocation of the land for setting up the STP.

The revenue officials, after inspecting the site, issued “Enter Upon Permission” to the Corporation. Following this, the site had been brought under the control of the civic body.

As per the standard procedure, the Corporation had already received a no objection certificate from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for establishing the STP at Keezha Kalkandarkottai.

Moreover, after completing the tendering process, work order had been issued to the successful bidder to start the work.

“The Keezha Kalkandarkottai site has been chosen after a comprehensive study. There is absolutely no scope to look for an alternative site as most of the manholes and sewage mains have been constructed by lining them toward the proposed sewage treatment plant site,” a senior official said.