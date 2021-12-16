NITT team to study Kalmanthai tenements

TIRUCHI

A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi will soon inspect the tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB) at Tharanallur Kalmanthai in the city following allegations over the quality of construction of the buildings.

TNUDB, formerly known as Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, has built 192 tenements after demolishing the old buildings constructed about 50 years ago. A few days ago, some residents alleged that the quality of construction was poor and the cement plaster on the wells was peeling off.

A committee comprising experts from the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi will assess the quality of construction and submit a report. Based on the report, appropriate action will be taken, Collector S. Sivarasu said in a statement on Thursday.