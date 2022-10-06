NITPY’s initiative to attract science students to IITs, NITs, gets under way

ADVERTISEMENT

National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) on Thursday embarked on a significant initiative to facilitate science students in Karaikal and surroundings to gain entry into centrally-funded technical institutes through a workshop on 'career guidance'

The two-day national workshop envisages orienting about 150 students from Karaikal and Nagapattinam to prepare for entrance exams like, GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), JAM (Joint Admission test for Masters), CSIR-NET(Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test) for pursuing higher education in Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised by P. C. Ray Department of Chemistry, the workshop encompasses interaction sessions with eminent professors and scientists from Indian institutions.

NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said the institute has a major role in enabling students from Puducherry Union Territory to derive utility of fifty percent home state quota. Also, in the interests of science students, the institute has introduced Post Graduate degree programmes in the field of Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics from the current academic year, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

S. Sundaravaradhan, Registrar, said NITPY had well-trained faculty with rich research exposure. This workshop will encourage students to overcome barriers and to materialise their aim to pursue higher studies in reputed institutions.