NITPY students launch app to report poll code violations

April 12, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The app, which can track real-time responses to complaints, allows residents of Karaikal to report instances of misconduct with photographic evidence

The Hindu Bureau

Usha Natesan, director, National Institute of Technology, Puducherry, Senior Superintendent of Police S. Manish, and Superintendents of Police A. Subramanian (Karaikal South) and Balachandar (Karaikal North) launching Karai Kavalan app in Karaikal on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vikram and Priyadarshan, two third-year B.Tech students of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY), have developed ‘Karai Kavalan’, an application that will help Karaikal residents to report instances of misconduct during the elections to their nearest police station with photographic evidence.

The app, which can track real-time responses to complaints, was launched on Friday by the institution’s director Usha Natesan in the presence of S. Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal, and Superintendents of Police A. Subramanian (Karaikal South) and Balachandar (Karaikal North), besides other officials.

The app’s developers explained the various features of ‘Karai Kavalan’ and how it would help the police in their work.

In his address, Mr. Manish commended the simplicity of the app and its timely release ahead of the elections.

