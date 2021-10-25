NITPY set to formulate structured plan for implementation of NEP by technical institutions

Karaikal

25 October 2021 19:30 IST

NIT Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, is on course to submitting a structured plan early on to Ministry of Education for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in institutions imparting technical education.

The plan will have creative schemes for easy multiple entries and exits, and bridge courses for the students to meet the requirement of the industry such that students choosing exit option will be employed suitably, NITPY Director K. Sankaranaranayasamy said.

A national workshop on ‘Road Map for Implementation of NEP 2020 In Higher Education Institutes’ conducted earlier this month by NITPY was preceded by several webinars to disseminate the policy among higher educational institutions.

The workshop was meant to arrive at an action plan for effective and immediate implementation of various technical higher educations, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said, adding that more such workshops will be conducted to analyse new ideas through interactions. NITPY will be getting ready to take up the first phase of the implementation from 2022-23.

NEP 2020 will bring about holistic development in every individual with traits of innovations and affinity for Indian culture and tradition. “A citizen coming through this education system will definitely have knowledge with human values; a universal teacher concept namely 'Vishwa Guru', will be accepted globally,” Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE- New Delhi, Member of the Drafting Committee said.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said successful implementation of NEP will give freedom for students to utilise facilities in the institutes and gain effective mentorship of teachers as ‘motherly affection’. This will enhance the bond between the alumni and the institute beyond their graduation like ‘Guru Kula’ system of Indian tradition, he said.

Workshop convenor Amrtha Bhide elicited view points from faculty members. NITPY Registrar In-Charge Aghila said the aspects of multiple entry and exit options enshrined in NEP 20, conceptualised to expedite the country's progress, will be disseminated among the students to prepare them for corporate society, academics and research.