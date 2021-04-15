NIT to hold TED talks on April 18

15 April 2021 19:17 IST

Tiruchi

Eminent speakers will share their thoughts on diverse topics as varied as arts, technology, food, music, and culture, yet bound by the common theme of building a better society, under the aegis of TEDNITTrichy, at the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) on April 18.

The TED talks for the 2021 edition will be delivered online. The talks will also be supplemented with fun activities to encourage social interaction. Noted sports performance and technical analyst, Prasanna Agoram, will share his thoughts on how data in today’s age helps dictate the sporting routines of popular teams and cricket personalities.

Shalini Krishan and Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, founders of Edible Archives, are to provide insights into how a sustainable, community-centred culinary experience is key towards creating conscientious businesses of the future.

Co-founder and CEO of Hippocampus Learning Centres, Umesh Malhotra will throw light on the necessary changes required in the current education system in order to make it more inclusive and thereby pave way for an unimpeded learning environment.

Ajit Padmanabh, founder of the innovative WhoVR, will speak on how a interest in history could be renewed by by creating a bridge between age old arts and cultures, and new age technology. Famous visual artist Vimal Chandran will deliver a talk on the consumption and production of art in a digital era. The event will culminate with a talk by Arivu of recent ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame, on how important it is to acknowledge existing caste disparities.