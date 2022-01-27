NIT-Tiruchi focuses on NBA accreditation as mentor institution

TIRUCHI

27 January 2022 20:30 IST

Under AICTE’s Margadarshan Scheme

The National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has, as the mentor institution under the Margadarshan Scheme of All India Council for Technical Education, accorded a thrust for creating awareness on NBA accreditation among mentee institutions.

Twice last month, Coordinator of Margadarshan Scheme at NIT-T, N. Sivakumaran delivered talks on NBA accreditation from the perspective of mentee institutions, with special focus on Self Assessment Report.

Under the Hub ‘n Spoke system, NIT-T’s role as hub by way of guiding and dispersing knowledge to 10 to 12 technical institutions in Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli districts to encourage best practices, has resulted in faculty and students from the mentee institutions availing themselves of the utility of the facilities at the NIT to pursue research, undertake joint publications and other quality academic pursuits.

Ten teaching faculty and 28 students from 12 mentee institutions have undergone internship at the NIT-T. As for students, the internship could make many among them realise the importance of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), said N. Sivakumaran, Margadarshak Coordinator, NIT-Tiruchi.

As the top-ranked institution among NITs in the country, NIT-Tiruchi, with its mature systems and processes, has a responsibility to share the best practices, G. Kannabiran, Director In-Charge, said.

The purpose behind the exercise is to make future engineers employable for jobs in the knowledge economy, according to the coordinators of the National Workshop on Outcome-based Education, including NBA accreditation process, organised by the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, NIT-T, last June.

Participants were exposed to the components of self-appraisal, evaluation criteria of NBA, outcome-based education, and documentations required for accreditation process