NIT-T announces launch of M.Tech. course in online mode

August 03, 2022 19:51 IST

TIRUCHI:

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has announced launch of M. Tech. (Artififial Intelligence and Data Science) in online mode for the convenience of working professionals.

Terming the M. Tech programme as unique and first by a NIT in the country, Director of NIT-T G. Aghila told mediapersons on Wednesday that it would be jointly offered by the departments of Computer Applications, Computer Science and Engineering, and Management Studies.

The M.Tech. Programme, aligned to National Education Policy 2020, has multiple entry and exit provision.

The candidate enrolled for the programme will be issued Certification in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science by earning 16 credits over a six-month duration. Those exiting after earning 13 credits over a duration of 12 to 24 months will receive Advanced PG Diploma in AI and DS. Eligibiiity for entry is certification in AI and DS. For obtaining M.Tech degree, a minimum of 64 credits have to be earned over a duration of 24 to 48 months. Eligibility is Advanced PG Diploma in the subject.

Three project works in as many phases, blended learning mode, and sessions by world-class professors are among other highlights. The M.Tech. programme is open to candidates with any B.E. or B.Tech or M.Sc. (any equivalent of Computer Science degree) or MCA from a recognised institution, Prof. Aghila said.

Classes will be conducted online after working hours on all weekdays including Saturday.

The Super Computing facility in the campus stands the NIT-T in good stead to offer the new M.Tech programme, P.J.A. Alphonse, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Applications, said.

18th Convocation: A total of 1977 graduands in B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Sc., MCA, MBA, MA, M.S. (by research) and 129 doctorates will receive their degrees at the 18th Convocation of NIT-T on August 6, during the first such onsite event in the post-COVID phase, Prof. Aghila said.

The chief guest address will be delivered by Shyam Srinivasan, CEO and MD, Federal Bank Ltd., an alumnus.