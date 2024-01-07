NIFTEM-Thanjavur signs MoU with eight universities for research collaboration

January 07, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently with eight universities to enhance academic excellence and students entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed with Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University, Andhra Pradesh, and seven other universities from Karnataka. This new partnership will facilitate students and faculty to exchange knowledge among the institutions for betterment of research, teaching and learning in areas of common interest.

NIFTEM will establish a strong network of academic partnerships with eight universities enabling students and faculty exchange and update food technology course curriculum besides to build facilities. It is aimed at enriching the quality of education and fostering deeper research collaborations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoUs are expected to yield huge benefit to farmers and entrepreneurs through technological intervention of the institutions to reduce food wastage, technology for alternative single-use plastics and encourage adoption of indigenous processing machinery at farm levels.

The collaboration focuses on coming up with a one-stop solution to the existing food processing industries with technical support and enabling budding entrepreneurs to take up new ventures or diversify their activities to tap new business opportunities in the food processing sector.

The signing of the MoU will nurture entrepreneurship management and innovation among students and stakeholders in all facets of food processing by helping startups in their initial development, designing solutions tailored to food industries and catalysing the growth of the food processing sector.

The MoU was signed by V. Palanimuthu, Director, NIFTEM -T and the registrars/ vice-chancellors of the eight universities, a press release from NIFTEM- Thanjavur, said.

The NIFTEM-T is a pioneer Research and Educational Institution under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT