ADVERTISEMENT

NIA quizzes passenger from Sharjah at Tiruchi airport

May 09, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an inquiry with a passenger at Tiruchi international airport upon his arrival from Sharjah on Tuesday morning. The passenger, identified as S. Assak Ahmed from Thanjavur, landed here by an Air India Express flight. Police sources said Ahmed had gone on a tourist visa to Dubai where he is alleged to have indulged in some suspicious activities. The detailed inquiry went for several hours before he was let off after confiscating his mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US