New SP of Perambalur takes charge

TIRUCHI

09 June 2021 18:30 IST

S. Mani assumed charge as Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, on Wednesday. He succeeds Nisha Parthiban who has been transferred and posted as SP of Pudukottai district.

Mr. Mani joined the police department in 2001 as Deputy Superintendent of Police. He served as Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency, at Kochi. Ahead of assuming his present charge, he was SP, Enforcement, at Chennai.

Mr. Mani told The Hindu that he would focus on checking illicit distillation and curbing transportation and sale of illicit arrack. He would also focus on cyber-related crimes. Steps would be taken to check the activities of anti-social elements.