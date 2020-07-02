New IG, Central Zone, takes charge

(From left) H. M. Jayaram is new IGP of Central Zone and Z. Annie Vijaya is new Deputy IGP.

TIRUCHI

02 July 2020 22:34 IST

‘Public must be treated with dignity’

H.M. Jayaram assumed charge as Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, here on Thursday. He succeeds A. Amalraj, who has been transferred and posted to Chennai.

Upon taking charge, Mr. Jayaram said curbing road accidents would be accorded priority and instructions had been given to police personnel in the central zone to treat the general public approaching police stations with dignity.

Meanwhile, Z. Annie Vijaya took charge as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, here on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

She succeeds V. Balakrishnan, who has been transferred to Chennai.