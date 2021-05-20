New COVID Care Centre at NIT-T

Tiruchi

20 May 2021 21:51 IST

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has provided two large buildings on the premises to the district administration for establishing new Covid Care Centre in Tiruchi, in view of the rapid rise in infection rate.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will inspect the two buildings – the Convocation Hall and the Classroom Complex on Friday – and there after asymptomatic patients will be accommodated, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

“There will be a separate entrance for the buildings provided for establishment of Covid Care Centre. The institution has also provided cots from the hostels,” NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Each classroom was large enough to accommodate 15 patients, she said.

Covid Care Centres are already functional in Yatri Nivas, Srirangam; Khajamalai Campus of Bharathidasan University; Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti; Bishop Heber College; and Government College of Engineering, Srirangam, at Sethurapatti.

A Siddha Care Centre was recently established at the Khajamalai Campus of Bharathidasan University.

The district administration chose NIT-T campus for yet another COVID Care Centre in view of the rapid rise in the infection rate.

On its part, the NIT-T has ensured that there is minimal activity in the campus.

In its latest COVID-related circular issued late last month, the NIT-T had informed about closure of all laboratories all through May, and that entry of students, and project staff will not be permitted. The students and project staffs were advised to vacate the hostel before April 30, in view of the unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

While permitting the faculty members to work from home till April 30, the institute had instructed them to desist from moving out of station for safety reasons.

Faculty members were told that they should be available on call and report to the department whenever requested by Heads of Departments.

The HoDs were, however, permitted to allow Ph.D. scholars residing inside the campus to work in the laboratories by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure.