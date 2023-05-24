ADVERTISEMENT

New Collector assumes charge in Thanjavur

May 24, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Deepak Jacob, a 2014 batch IAS officer, who was transferred from Krishnagiri district to Thanjavur district as Collector recently, assumed charge here on Wednesday.

Deepak Jacob, a B. Tech graduate and a native of Kerala, started his professional career as a software engineer in Bengaluru in 2008 and later joined as a member of the Prime Minister’s Rural Development Fellowship Scheme in Mumbai in 2014. After clearing the civil services examinations, he was posted as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and later as Sub-Collector of Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu in November 2016.

He was transferred and posted as Managing Director of Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills. In 2019, he was posted as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, ECI, Tamil Nadu. After two years, he was appointed Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation from where he was transferred and posted as Collector of Krishnagiri district in February this year.

Talking to reporters after assuming charge, Mr. Deepak Jacob said his stint in the delta region as a trainee civil servant would help him in handling issues related to agriculture.

He also expressed confidence that his association with the Health Department during his tenure as the Managing Director of TNMS Corporation would come in handy in improving and maintaining the health services in the district.

