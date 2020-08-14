New Anti-Materiel Rifle launched

The newly developed Under Barrel Grenade Launcher fitted to Trichy Assault Rifle.

14 August 2020 21:26 IST

Defence Minister inaugurates it through video-conference

TIRUCHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated an Anti-Materiel Rifle 'Vidhwansak' developed by the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, through video-conference from New Delhi. The weapon was developed by the in-house Research and Development team of the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, without any support from external agencies.

The 14.5/20 mm Anti- Materiel Rifle could be used for destroying enemy bunkers, lightly armoured vehicles, radar systems, communication equipment, parked aircraft and fuel storage facilities. It is a single shot, bolt action weapon having a detachable three round magazine and a range of 1,800 metre for 14.5 mm calibre and 1,300 metres for 20 mm calibre. The rifle could be quickly dismantled and carried in two portable man packs each weighing about 12 to 15 kilograms.

Hitherto, the requirement of 14.5 / 20 mm Anti-Materiel Rifle for the Indian Army was met by import of the weapon from M/s Denel Land Systems, South Africa. The Central Armed Police Forces were in need of this weapon as well. Hence, the initiative was taken and the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi developed the weapon through in-house R&D. Due to indigenisation of this weapon, foreign exchange to the tune of US dollars 90 million would be saved. A press release from Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi said the factory could manufacture this weapon and it was likely to give a workload for another five years.

Meanwhile, the Ordnance Factory has indigenously developed Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) for AK-47 assault rifle and Trichy Assault Rifle for launching high explosive grenades at enemy targets.

The UBGL was an additional facility fitted to the in-service AK-47 and Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR) providing an option to the soldiers to fire both AK-47 bullets and explosive grenades at enemy troops to destroy them and prevent them from marching forward. The UBGL could be attached to the rifle in less than a minute and dismantled as well. The range is 400 metres and weighs about 1.6 kilograms.

The 40mm UBGL was very useful in combat actions and counter terrorist operations for infantry, special forces and law enforcement units, a press release from Ordnance Factory here said.

The Ordnance Factory had indigenously developed the UBGL in two years. Hari Mohan, Chairman and Director General Ordnance Factories, Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata, inaugurated the UBGL through video conference on Friday.