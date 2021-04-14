NABARD-funded watershed projects to regenerate 8,000 hectares of land

14 April 2021 18:43 IST

Eight watershed projects in the district with NABARD grant assistance will together regenerate about 8,000 hectares of land covering 55 villages and benefit more than 10,800 farmers.

While four watershed projects at Kilikudi, Alangudi, Avvaiyarpatti and Amburapatti villages with grant assistance of ₹1.52 crore have been completed, two other watershed projects at Mambatti and Odukkur villages and a couple of climate proofing watershed projects with grant assistance of ₹86.85 lakh are ongoing. All projects together would regenerate about 8,000 hectares of land benefitting farmers.

NABARD had promoted four farmer producer companies (FPCs) in the district with more than 4,000 small and marginal farmers from 172 villages with a grant support of ₹38.68 lakh. Two more FPCs have been sanctioned with grant assistance of ₹17.98 lakh for fishermen of Manamelkudi and dairy farmers of Kunnandarkoil block in February and March.

Six FPCs for cashew farmers in Gandarvakottai, vegetable growers in Ponnamaravathi and paddy cultivators in Manamelkudi, Avudaiyarkoil, Tirumayam and Mimisal have been sanctioned with total grant support of ₹1.5 crore.

According to a press release issued by NABARD District Development Manager, Pudukottai, S. Jayashree, NABARD sponsored a mobile van with ATM to Pudukottai District Central Cooperative Bank with grant assistance of ₹15 lakh and ₹12.60 lakh for purchase of hand-held micro ATMs to the same bank last fiscal.

It also conducted capacity building and training programmes for Pudukottai District Central Cooperative Bank and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. It refinanced ₹179.13 crore to Pudukottai District Central Cooperative Bank under short-term, long-term and COVID-19 special liquidity refinance in 2020-21.

NABARD partners with Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and banks to implement digitisation of self-help groups through its E- Shakti programme. Data in respect of 8,528 SHGs of Pudukottai has been boarded to E-Shakti platform so far. During 2020-21 financial year, it supported skill development training of 30 SHG women in manufacture of coir products at Ponnamaravati with grant assistance of ₹1 lakh.

It sanctioned financial assistance to the tune of ₹1.58 lakh to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Kudimiyanmalai, for conducting training programmes for farmers on oyster mushroom production technology and grain amaranthus cultivation and value addition.

During 2020-21, NABARD sanctioned ₹3.41 lakh for training 90 SHG women in Annavasal and Viralimalai blocks on indigenous rice cultivation methods and practices.